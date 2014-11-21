(Refiles to correct spelling of Soitec chief executive's
BARCELONA Nov 21 A little known French company
says it may have an alternative if, as some fear, the technology
industry's most important engine of progress - the capacity to
multiply computer power while shrinking costs - has begun to run
out of steam.
Moore's Law, the 50-year-old prediction that the density of
transistors that fit onto the latest chips will continue to
double every two years, has hit various road-bumps and delays in
recent years.
While the insight by Intel Corp co-founder Gordon
Moore has weathered predictions of its demise many times before,
a growing chorus of experts say the thesis runs up against
limits of what is atomically possible, or perhaps even
technically necessary.
Enter Soitec SA, a modest-sized company based in
the foothills of the Alps, which has made dramatic in-roads this
year in commercialising an alternative that could prolong the
useful life of existing chip production gear.
"There is a fork which has been created because of delays in
bringing Moore's Law along," Soitec Chief Executive
André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé told the annual Morgan Stanley
Technology, Media and Telecoms investor conference on
Friday.
The Soitec executive said consumer electronics makers see
the relentless shrinking of chips as of secondary importance,
and may be putting off investments in the most advanced tools
from firms such as ASML, which holds an estimated 80
percent share of the market for crucial chip design tools.
Features like higher speeds and lower power consumption
rather than how many circuits can be crammed on each chip are
driving advances in the biggest markets for electronics such as
mobile phones and other smart devices, said Auberton-Hervé.
A BACK-UP BET
The stakes are high as investors tune in on Monday to hear
whether ASML, a world leader in semiconductor production tools,
is overcoming hurdles to developing its next-generation of
products, which the industry is counting on to drive progress.
ASML has scaled back timeframes for when the next generation
of its core product line, known as EUV, or Extreme Ultraviolet
Lithography, can move from its current experimental stages into
mainstream use by the world's electronic makers.
Speaking at the same investor conference on Thursday, ASML
Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Nickl said he was comfortable
his company could make EUV mainstream by 2018 or 2019, allowing
the rest of the semiconductor industry to make further advances.
However, Nickl cautioned that it was not yet possible for
ASML to know which customers would move when to upgrade to the
company's next-generation EUV equipment.
"What is tough for us to say is what happens in between 2015
and that 2018 and 2019 timeframe," Nickl told the conference.
ASML holds its annual investor day briefing on Monday
starting at 1300 GMT in London, where it is expected to spell
out more details about the timing of EUV adoption.
Some, but by no means all, of the world's top chipmakers
have begun to hedge their bets in case the latest tools for
turning designs into semiconductors prove too unreliable to
include in production roadmaps set out years in advance.
Soitec has signed up STMicroelectronics, Qualcomm
, GlobalFoundries and the foundry business of
Samsung Electronics. The latter two build chips for
firms who can't afford to build their own chip-making plants.
These new contracts have helped fuel a 64 percent surge in
shares of Paris-listed midcap Soitec so far this year.
Despite longer-term uncertainties, shares of ASML, the
world's second-largest semiconductor equipment maker, has gained
nearly 20 percent in the year to date. By comparison, the Euro
STOXX Technology index is up just under 10 percent in 2014.
