BARCELONA Nov 17 Swiss telecoms operator
Sunrise suggested it could consider paying a higher
dividend in about 18 months when it expects to reach its
targeted leverage ratio of 2.5, its chief executive said on
Thursday.
Speaking at the European Technology, Media & Telecom
Conference, chief executive Olaf Swantee said its net debt to
core earnings ratio, measured by adjusted EBITDA, stood at 2.8
at the end of the third quarter, above its 2.5 target.
Asked when Sunrise could be at 2.5, Swantee replied:
"Difficult to say. We will reach that at some point in the next,
I guess, 18 months or something. The board understands very
well, and me too, the importance of a dividend policy ... It is
very, very important. When we reach 2.5 we will consider the
various options."
Sunrise's current dividend policy is to pay at least 65
percent of its expected free cash flow.
Germany's Freenet owns almost 24 percent of the
company.
