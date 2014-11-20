BARCELONA Spain Nov 20 Swisscom Chief
Executive Urs Schaeppi said the group was a happy owner of its
Italian broadband unit Fastweb and would continue to invest in
the company which sources have said might be up for sale.
"It's a constant factor that in Italy there are rumours.
Lots of rumours. We are happy owners of Fastweb," Schaeppi said
at a Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms Conference in
Barcelona on Thursday.
Sources familiar with the situation said this month Swisscom
was considering selling the unit, which is worth up to 5 billion
euros ($6.3 billion) and has been a target for Vodafone.
"We have invested in the (Fastweb) network and we'll do it
in the future. We are able to increase value for Fastweb. That
is our way forward," Schaeppi added.
Schaeppi also said Fastweb was thinking how to improve its
position in the mobile market where it has 2 million
subscribers.
Fastweb was founded in 1999 as an alternative broadband
provider for the municipality of Milan. Its network now aims to
reach 7.5 million households by the end of 2016, or 27 percent
of Italy's population, a competitive threat to former monopoly
Telecom Italia.
(1 US dollar = 0.7976 euro)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)