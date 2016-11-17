BARCELONA Nov 17 Swisscom is unlikely
to increase its dividend as investments in new technologies will
weigh on free cash flow, the company's chief executive said in
Thursday.
Asked at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom
conference whether Swisscom would raise its dividend payout, Urs
Schaeppi said: "The potential to increase the dividend is very
low because the capex (capital expenditure) for the next year
(will) stay on the level it is on today. So there is not really
room to increase the dividend."
He added investments were needed to safeguard Swisscom's
market position.
"It is wise to invest now in these new technologies,
otherwise you will weaken your market position in 2-3 years," he
said.
That does not rule out a dividend hike further down the
road.
"At the end, it is logic. It is depending on the free cash
flow. If the capex goes down there is a potential to increase
the dividend."
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Mark Potter)