BARCELONA Spain Nov 19 Danish telecom operator
TDC could look at small acquisitions but its focus
remains on keeping an investment grade credit rating, its chief
executive said on Wednesday, ruling out expansion into more
exotic markets.
"Our hands are full, our balance sheet is somehow stretched
right now as we want to protect the investment grade rating,"
Chief Executive Carsten Dilling said at the Morgan Stanley
Technology, Media and Telecom conference in Barcelona on
Wednesday.
"We will probably only look at small bolt-on things .. over
the next year or so," he added.
The company have, like other former state-owned telcos,
faced competition on a price pressured mobile market, making it
difficult to grow further within the country.
TDC bought Norwegian cable company Get AS for around 12.5
billion Danish crowns (1.68 billion euros) earlier this year,
leading to a reduction in the company's dividend payout.
Dilling said the company, which sold its Finnish business in
2014, had narrowed its footprint to the Danish, Swedish and
Norwegian markets and ruled out plans to expand into "more
exotic" international markets.
TDC is targeting net debt of 2.7 times core profits. He said
the recent cut to its dividend payout policy to 60 percent of
free cash flow from 90 percent before the Norwegian deal sought
to balance out a commitment to maintaining its investment
rating.
(1 euro = 7.4430 Danish crown)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Susan Thomas)