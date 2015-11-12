* Prospect of Brazil mobile consolidation comes back to fore
* Telecom Italia CEO says will be "pragmatic, rational"
* Oi's financial health, regulatory issues remain obstacles
By Leila Abboud
BARCELONA, Nov 12 Telecom Italia is
open to considering a merger or sale of its Brazilian mobile
business next year with domestic leader Oi, if the
latter can clean up its debt and regulatory issues, Chief
Executive Marco Patuano said.
The Italian carrier, which owns Brazil's second-biggest
mobile operator Tim Participacoes, has not yet
decided whether it would want to keep control in any combination
with Oi, and is open to all options, he added.
The four-player mobile market in Brazil has been hit hard by
the ongoing recession and decline of the real. The possibility
of consolidation has come back to the fore in recent weeks after
Russian investment company Letter One offered to inject up to $4
billion into Oi if a deal with Tim Brasil could be reached.
Letter One, which is backed by Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman, has entered into seven months of exclusive talks with
Oi to that end.
Sector executives from three of the four Brazilian telecoms
companies said at an industry conference in Barcelona this week
that the outcome would depend largely on when Oi could reduce
its debt and rules are relaxed on the fixed-line telephony
market over aspects such as universal coverage obligations.
The government may have a proposal to change Brazil's
fixed-line telephone concessions rules in about 10 weeks, said
Oi Chief Executive Officer Bayard Gontijo on
Thursday.
Telecom Italia's Patuano said it then remained to be seen
whether Oi could find a solution to its financial issues.
"Many people say that the financial structure of Oi needs to
be worked out in one way or another in 2016. Working on
financial structure and not working on the industrial side of it
would be a missed opportunity," he said at the investor
conference held by Morgan Stanley, referring to the idea of a
tie-up.
"So I think 2016 will be the magic year for Oi to find a
solution whatever that is."
A combination of Tim and Oi would bring together the owner
of the largest land-line network in Brazil with the
second-biggest mobile carrier, creating an integrated company
better armed to compete with Telefonica and
America Movil.
Such a deal has been studied by both sides several times in
the past few years but Oi's weakness and Telecom Italia's
wariness about parting with a valuable asset has made a deal
difficult, analysts have said.
"It was a difficult deal when we looked at it before, and it
is still a difficult one," said Patuano. "But the attitude of
Telecom Italia has been and will remain very pragmatic. We will
consider all the options, and today that includes evaluating
what happens with Oi."
Patuano said that he had spoken to executives from Letter
One before they announced their interest in Brazil, calling the
discussions informal and introductory. He said no direct talks
had begun with Oi.
Some remain sceptical that the long-awaited mobile
consolidation will actually occur.
Carlos Garcia Moreno, the chief financial officer of America
Movil which owns Brazil's largest pay-TV operator and
third-biggest mobile group, said Oi's debt was "a poison pill
for any strategic investor."
"I don't know if anything can really happen with Oi in the
state that it is in," said Garcia Moreno at the conference.
"For anyone who wants to take over Oi, it is basically like
tying yourself to a cannon ball and jumping into the water."
(Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)