(Corrects figure in paragraph 4 to read 15.14 pct, not 11.2
pct)
BARCELONA Nov 12 Telecom Italia Chief
Executive Marco Patuano said he met last week with French
entrepreneur Xavier Niel, who has been building a stake in the
group, and that they discussed "industrial strategy" and the
potential of the Italian market.
Speaking on the sidelines of a Morgan Stanley investor
conference, Patuano said Niel, the 48-year old founder of
low-cost French mobile operator Iliad, told him on Nov.
3 that he was acting alone and had not coordinated his move with
Vivendi, which already owns 20 percent of Telecom
Italia.
"We had a cappuccino, a good one. He told me that he was
interested in our industrial strategy, and we agreed on the
opportunity there is in Italy," said Patuano.
Niel holds call options relating to a 15.14 percent stake in
Telecom Italia, according to a regulatory disclosure made nine
days ago.
His surprise arrival at Telecom Italia set up a situation
where two French investors have sway over the group's future.
Vivendi, which is led by chairman and largest
shareholder Vincent Bollore, said on Tuesday that it was mulling
whether to ask for board seats at Telecom Italia.
Patuano said he would not be surprised if Vivendi did ask
for seats although no request had yet been received ahead of a
Nov. 15 deadline.
Vivendi declined to comment.
Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that Vivendi could
propose increasing the number of Telecom Italia board members
from 13 to 16 so as to secure a presence on the board with the
new additions.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)