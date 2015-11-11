By Leila Abboud
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Nov 11 Spain's Telefonica is
committed to staying in the Mexican market and sees its
subsidiary there as an attractive candidate for a share market
flotation, the group's finance chief said on Wednesday.
"We have been in Mexico for so many years, investing so much
money, and now that it's starting to fly and make money, it
would be strange for us to leave now," Angel Vila said at the
annual Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media and Telecom
investor conference in Barcelona.
"It's a growing business that could be attractive for an
initial public offering," he added.
Telefonica has a market share of about 20 per cent in Mexico
but has long trailed billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil
which has around 70 percent. It also faces a new
challenge from AT&T, which bought third-placed Iusacell
last year.
Telefonica, led by Cesar Alierta for the past 15 years, has
been transformed since the economic crisis forced it to focus on
fewer but bigger foreign markets, such as Germany and Brazil,
and cut its debt and gearing with the help of a series of asset
sales, the most recent being its 10.25 billion-pound ($15.6
billion) deal to sell UK mobile network operator, 02, to rival
operator Hutchison.
That deal is now being vetted by the European competition
regulators with a decision expected by mid-April next year.
The prospects for winning approval were thrown into doubt
two months ago when the regulators blocked a merger in Denmark
over concerns that consumers would face higher prices if the
number of network operators was reduced.
Vila said he remained confident that the sale of 02 UK would
proceed but Telefonica would have other options if it failed,
including a sale to another party or a share market flotation.
"We're optimistic because Hutchison has experience in
negotiating other deals with (the European) Commission," he
said, referring to Hutchison's acquisitions of local rivals O2
Ireland and Orange Austria.
"Also we think that Hutchison is quite keen in achieving the
transaction that will allow them to be in a much better
competitive position in the UK market," he added.
Hutchison is expected to offer a package of concessions to
the regulators in the coming weeks in a bid to get the deal
through, which could include the sale of some radio spectrum or
giving rivals access to the combined O2 and Three networks.
Vila added that there was no clause in the contract with
Hutchison to allow for the price to be renegotiated if European
regulators demanded very heavy concessions.
($1 = 0.6585 pounds)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)