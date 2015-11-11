* CEO says splitting off emerging markets not right move now
* Does not rule out fresh Liberty merger talks
BARCELONA Nov 11 Mobile networks operator
Vodafone has looked at spinning off its entire emerging
markets unit, which includes its interests in India, Africa, New
Zealand, Qatar and Turkey, but decided the synergies it gives
justified keeping the group together, Chief Executive Vittorio
Colao said on Wednesday.
The size and scope of Vodafone's worldwide operations were
in the spotlight this summer when it was in talks with European
cable operator Liberty Global about an unspecified
exchange of assets.
After the talks collapsed, analysts and bankers said the
separation of the emerging market division would make it easier
to do a deal with Liberty over its core European operations.
Speaking on Wednesday at an investor conference held by
Morgan Stanley in Barcelona, Colao said Vodafone's board
regularly reviewed the company's set-up but decided in its most
recent deliberations that a split would not create value.
"We're open-minded. If one day there is a better option we
will look at it," he added.
However, Vodafone said on Tuesday it has started
preparations to separately list its Vodafone India subsidiary,
possibly in the next financial year, depending on market
conditions.
The group's 42 percent stake in the Indian mobile masts
company Indus Towers would be included in the initial public
offer, Colao said in Barcelona. The rest of the company is owned
by rival operators Bharti Airtel, with 42 percent, and
Aditya Birla Telecom's Idea Cellular .
"We'll indeed look for options for the tower company itself,
but the tower company stake is part of the IPO process," he
said.
The Liberty talks failed because the groups could not reach
agreement on the value of the assets, but Colao did not rule out
restarting them, particularly because combining fixed line and
mobile assets was attractive as markets converged.
"There is strategic rationale for combining fixed and mobile
assets and getting the synergies out," he said.
"Whether things happen or not, you never know."
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Writing by Paul Sandle; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)