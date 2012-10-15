By Alison Leung
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Oct 15 Taiwan shipowner Today Makes
Tomorrow Group (TMT) has defaulted on payments for 12 bulk cargo
ships with a total contract value of $650 million ordered from
South Korea's Hyundai Group, as an industry downturn takes its
toll.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and affiliates
Hyundai Samho and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd are
building the ships, and the group is in talks to resell at least
one of the vessels.
"The current market condition is very bad and we are
adjusting our operation and forced to forfeit some of the ships
we ordered," a TMT spokesman told Reuters on Monday.
TMT, which has cut its fleet by half to about 40 vessels
since the financial crisis in 2008, is in talks with Hyundai on
how to proceed with the orders, the TMT spokesman said.
"We did not make payments for the ships and the shipbuilder
wants to resell them in the market," he said.
Hyundai was close to reselling a vessel of 263,000
deadweight tonnes (dwt), the TMT spokesman said, adding that the
Taiwan company still hoped to take delivery of some ships.
Hyundai may suffer losses if the resale prices are lower
than contract prices.
The 12 vessels, most of them ordered in 2010, include two
263,000 dwt ore carriers from Hyundai Heavy, two 263,000 dwt ore
carriers and seven 84,062 bulk carriers from Samho and one
37,000 dwt bulker from Hyundai Mipo, with a total capacity of
about 1.6 million dwt, shipping newspaper Lloyds List reported.
The TMT executive would not comment on payment details of
the ships but said the company, which also operates oil tankers
and LNG carriers, was at a breakeven level last year although it
could make a loss this year.
This is not the first time that TMT, led by enigmatic tycoon
Nobu Su, has seen its ordered ships auctioned off.
In May, its two very large crude carriers at Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering were auctioned off
after TMT failed to meet payments, Lloyd's said.
Su, TMT's chief executive, is looking to diversify the
firm's business by investing $2 billion to $4 billion in
building a complete liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply chain
that is expected to come on stream in 2015.
Its investment includes the re-design of one of its very
large oil oilers (VLOOs) into a floating liquefied natural gas
(FLNG) unit, which will help extract natural gas from the ocean
and convert it into liquid, for shipping to customers in Asia.
When asked how the company could finance such an investment,
the spokesman said: "We are going through a very hard time but
we will use various means to fund the project, which will span
into a number of years."
