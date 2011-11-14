* TMX opens office in Beijing

* Move seen as bolstering global profile

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Nov 14 TMX Group (X.TO), the owner of Canada's main stock exchange, is opening an office in Beijing in a bid to attract more Chinese listings and further bolster its standing as one of the world's top resource hubs.

TMX, which is awaiting regulatory approval of a C$3.8 billion takeover by Maple Group Acquisition Corp, said on Monday it opened a representative office in the Chinese capital city, staffed by two people.

The company said it will focus primarily on advancing Canada's capital markets and TMX's equity exchanges.

"We're looking to secure some of the flow of capital into Canadian businesses. Certainly that's critical in terms of trade and investment flows," Kevan Cowan, president of TSX Markets and group head of equities, said in an interview.

"Also we have a contingent of Chinese-listed issuers. It's very important for us to be on the ground to understand the local business culture, and to inform ourselves of our customers' needs and desires."

Some 58 percent of the world's publicly traded mining companies and 35 per cent of its oil and gas companies are listed on TMX exchanges. As of September 30, there were 57 Asian issuers listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange for small-capitalization companies.

Beijing marks TMX's second office outside North America. In January, it opened an office in London.

"The London office's focus is more derivatives and data. For the Chinese office it's more focused on equities in terms of trading capital, trading investments and around our listed issuers," said Cowan.

Along with the senior Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture, TMX Group's operations include the Montreal Exchange for derivatives, an energy exchange, a market data business, as well as strategic partnerships with other exchanges, such as ICE.

Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, on hand for the launch, said the move formed an "important bridge between our respective capital markets and brings our market participants closer together."

The TMX and Canadian regulatory bodies came under fire earlier this year when numerous Chinese companies with Canadian listings were accused of fraud, accounting irregularities, delayed filings and other issues, sending their shares reeling.

Sino-Forest, a China-focused forestry company, was the most prominent of the companies to come under scrutiny. [ID:nN1E7AA0P9]

Recently, TMX said that the TSX and the Venture Exchange had added 318 listings this year, as of Sept. 30, more than any other exchange group in the world. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan)