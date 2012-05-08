TORONTO May 8 Canada's Competition Bureau is studying the OSC's draft recognition orders outlining terms and conditions for approving Maple Group's proposed takeover of TMX Group, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the head of the bureau said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Canada Economic Summit in Toronto, Competition Commissioner Melanie Aitken said the bureau would issue its own views on the proposed deal after the Ontario Securities Commission publishes its final orders.

Maple Group, a consortium of Canadian financial institutions, unveiled its C$3.8 billion ($3.82 billion) offer for operator TMX Group last year. The OSC's draft orders are essentially its conditions for giving its approval of the takeover.