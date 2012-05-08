TORONTO May 8 Canada's Competition Bureau is
studying the OSC's draft recognition orders outlining terms and
conditions for approving Maple Group's proposed takeover of TMX
Group, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the head of the
bureau said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the Bloomberg Canada Economic Summit in Toronto,
Competition Commissioner Melanie Aitken said the bureau would
issue its own views on the proposed deal after the Ontario
Securities Commission publishes its final orders.
Maple Group, a consortium of Canadian financial
institutions, unveiled its C$3.8 billion ($3.82 billion) offer
for operator TMX Group last year. The OSC's draft orders
are essentially its conditions for giving its approval of the
takeover.