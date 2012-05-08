* Competition Bureau says working closely with OSC
* Talking to market about draft terms and conditions
* Bureau also reviewing BCE, Richardson and Agrium deals
By Jennifer Kwan and Euan Rocha
TORONTO, May 8 Canada's Competition Bureau is
studying the Ontario Securities Commission's draft terms and
conditions for approving Maple Group's proposed takeover of
Toronto Stock Exchange-operator TMX Group, the head of
the bureau said on Tuesday.
Competition Bureau Commissioner Melanie Aitken said the
commission will issue its own views on the proposed deal after
the OSC publishes its final terms and conditions.
Speaking at the Bloomberg Canada Economic Summit in Toronto,
Aitken said the commission was working intensely alongside the
OSC, which is Canada's main securities regulator.
"That's really the responsible thing to do. They have an
expertise that we don't, and we have a contribution to make from
the perspective of what competitive consequences those
transactions might have if they go ahead," she said.
"We are talking to the market about their reaction to the
elements contained in the draft orders, all with the view of
evaluating what we are charged with; evaluating whether, at the
end of the day, there is a substantial lessening of competition
in any of the markets affected," she added.
Maple Group, a consortium of 13 Canadian financial
institutions, unveiled its C$3.8 billion ($3.8 billion) offer
for TMX Group last year.
The publication of the OSC's draft orders last week was
seen as moving the consortium a step closer to completing what
has been a long and complicated takeover process.
The bureau has raised concerns about the deal's impact on
competition.
"Those recognition orders, depending on what they finally
look like, may still sufficiently change the regulatory
landscape so that our concerns that we indicated to the parties
back in November may be substantially mitigated," Aitken said.
The Competition Bureau is also reviewing telecom company BCE
Inc's roughly $3.4 billion bid for Astral Media
, along with Agrium Inc and Richardson
International's side deals for certain Viterra Inc
assets, as part of the acquisition of grain-handler Viterra by
commodities giant Glencore International PLC.
The bureau will conduct an independent review of the
BCE-Astral deal, Aitken said, separate from the review of the
transaction that is being conducted by the Canadian
Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. She declined
to comment on how long the bureau's review could take.
"We are always very sensitive to the fact that there are
financings, shareholders, stakeholders ... so we try to be as
expeditious as we can be, but we do have a job to do," she said.
Aitken also said it is too early to read anything into the
fact that the bureau has approved Glencore's bid for Viterra,
even though it has not yet signed off on the Agrium and
Richardson side deals for certain Viterra assets including
farm-supply outlets and grain elevators.
"The three deals were independent, non-contingent
transactions, that is how they were structured. The Glencore one
was first and it was notified. And we will look at the other
transactions in due course as they mature," she said.
