OTTAWA, March 15 Canada's Competition
Bureau said on Thursday that it has serious competition concerns
about the proposed takeover of TMX Group by Maple Group,
repeating the assessment it made in November.
A spokeswoman for the federal antitrust watchdog said there
were no new developments to report regarding its ongoing review
of the proposed deal.
"As we said in November, while it is accurate to say the
Commissioner's views may be affected by further factual
information and developments, a significant and material change
to the competitive consequences to the proposed transaction
would be required to sufficiently address the Commissioner's
serious concerns communicated to the parties in November," said
spokeswoman Alexa Keating.