TORONTO, Sept 29 TMX Group Ltd named Lou Eccleston as its new chief executive officer, the Toronto Stock Exchange operator said on Monday, after a lengthy global search to replace retiring CEO Tom Kloet.

Eccleston previously worked at McGraw Hill Financial , Thomson Reuters Corp predecessor Thomson Financial, and Bloomberg LP.

"It was clear that Lou has the right skill set, experience and proven track record to be successful in this critical role," TMX chairman Chuck Winograd said in a statement. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)