TORONTO Nov 6TMX Group Ltd, the operator
of Canada's biggest stock exchange, reported a
weaker-than-expected quarterly profit hurt by discontinuation of
services by Canadian Depository for Securities Ltd and lower
trading revenue from BOX options exchange and cash markets.
The Toronto-based company said its net profit attributable
to shareholders was C$39.4 million, or 73 Canadian cents per
share, compared with a profit of C$19.2 million, or 35 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 86 Canadian
cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average expected TMX
to earn 97 Canadian cents a share in the third quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
