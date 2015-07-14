TORONTO, July 14 TMX Group Ltd said on
Tuesday it has sold its investor relations and financial
communications arm Equicom to National Public Relations, marking
the first decisive move by the stock exchange operator since
completing a strategic review.
TMX said in a statement that the sale, financial terms of
which were not disclosed, fits into its refreshed strategy of
focusing on core products and services.
Toronto-based TMX, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange
and the TSX Venture Exchange, in June completed a six month
in-depth strategic review of the organization. The review began
two months after Lou Eccleston stepped in as chief executive
officer of the firm.
The review said key pillars of the strategy included a focus
on capital formation, derivatives and market insights. The firm
said it plans to be "a technology-driven solutions provider."
In a separate statement, Res Publica-owned National said the
Equicom business will be led by Ronald Alepian.
Equicom works with more than 120 public companies listed in
Canada and elsewhere.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)