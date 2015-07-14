(Adds interview with TMX executive)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 14 TMX Group Ltd said on
Tuesday it has sold its investor relations and financial
communications arm Equicom to National Public Relations, marking
the first decisive move by the stock exchange operator since
completing a strategic review.
National said existing Equicom clients should see no
disruption, while TMX said the sale fits into its refreshed
strategy of focusing on core products and services.
"It allows us to sharpen our focus," said Ungad Chadda,
senior vice president for TMX's Toronto Stock Exchange.
Financial terms were not disclosed but Chadda said it was
not material for TMX. Proceeds will likely be booked in the
third quarter. TMX will report second-quarter results on Aug. 5.
TMX hosts many resource-based issuers and has struggled to
offset the impact of slumping commodity prices on
capital-raising and listings, but Chadda said the outlook has
improved.
"I can't remember a time in recent years where we had so
many IPO (initial public offerings) files both live, ongoing,
filing preliminary prospectuses, and in terms of pipeline,"
Chadda said. "There seems to be an investor appetite in rotating
into sectors relating to innovation."
Toronto-based TMX, which also operates the TSX Venture
Exchange and a derivatives exchange in Montreal, in June
completed a six-month strategic review launched two months after
Lou Eccleston joined the company as chief executive officer.
The review said key pillars of the strategy included a focus
on capital formation, derivatives and market insights and plans
to be "a technology-driven solutions provider."
In a separate statement, Res Publica-owned National said the
Equicom business, which works with more than 120 public
companies listed in Canada and elsewhere, will be led by Ronald
Alepian.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)