TORONTO Aug 2 Alain Miquelon, the head of
derivatives for TMX Group Ltd, Canada's largest stock
exchange operator, has left to pursue other opportunities, the
company said on Tuesday.
Miquelon joined the Montreal Exchange in 2007 and oversaw
its integration with TMX's precursor. That integration was
completed in 2008.
TMX said Luc Fortin, who joined the company in June, will
replace Miquelon as interim head of the Montreal Exchange, which
trades futures contracts and options.
TMX, which also operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, has
recently lost several senior executives to rivals and
retirement.
Its chief financial officer joined Nasdaq in June
as the U.S. exchange operator moves to expand its existing
alternative trading systems in Canada into full-blown stock
exchanges later this year.
The head of TMX's junior Venture Exchange will retire at the
end of this year.
