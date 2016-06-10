(Updates Michael Ptasznik's appointment as Nasdaq CFO)
June 10 Nasdaq Inc said it named
Michael Ptasznik as chief financial officer after he resigned
from a similar role at TMX Group Inc, the operator of the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
The appointment of Ptasznik is seen as a coup for Nasdaq,
which is looking to expand its footprint in Canada.
Nasdaq announced in March that it plans to seek regulatory
approval to turn its existing alternative trading systems in
Canada, which are more lightly regulated than exchanges, into
full-blown stock exchanges, enabling it to rival the TSX.
Ptasznik, who became TMX CFO in 2000 and oversaw events
including the company's initial public offering, will join
Nasdaq from July 11.
Frank DiLiso, vice president of corporate finance and
administration, has been named interim CFO by TMX while Nasdaq
said Ronald Hassen, senior vice president and interim CFO, will
remain with the company in an advisory capacity.
TMX shares were down 2.9 percent at C$52 in late morning
trading.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)