BRIEF-Ores Socimi buys commercial premises in Portugal for 20 mln euros
* SAYS BUYS COMMERCIAL PREMISES "PORTIMAO RETAIL CENTER" IN PORTUGAL FOR 20 MILLION EUROS
May 9 TMX Group Ltd, which owns and operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, posted a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit late on Monday, helped by lower operating expenses.
Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$46.3 million ($35.70 million), or 85 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$42.6 million, or 78 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 4 percent to C$177.7 million. ($1 = 1.2970 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Manish Parashar and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BRUSSELS, May 16 Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund remain far apart on how to provide debt relief for Greece, but officials hope euro zone finance ministers will still be able to hammer out an agreement at their May 22 meeting.