May 9 TMX Group Ltd, which owns and operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, posted a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit late on Monday, helped by lower operating expenses.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$46.3 million ($35.70 million), or 85 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$42.6 million, or 78 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to C$177.7 million. ($1 = 1.2970 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Manish Parashar and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)