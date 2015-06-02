TORONTO, June 2 TMX Group Ltd is looking
to hire a sales chief as part of a reorganization initiated by
recently hired Chief Executive Officer Lou Eccleston.
The operator of Canada's biggest stock exchange said on
Tuesday that the new executive will focus on commercial strategy
and client experience to help fend off competition from rivals,
pitch products to investors and attract new stock issues.
In other moves, TMX said the head of its Canadian Depository
for Securities unit, Jean Desgagne, will add operations,
technology, transaction services and procurement to his expanded
brief as head of global enterprise services.
The head of information technology, Brenda Hoffman, will
leave by the end of July.
The changes are the result of a six-month review of
operations launched by Eccleston late last year.
TMX, which runs the Toronto Stock Exchange and smaller
exchanges, as well as clearing and depositary services, also
said it wants to improve capital raising, create more derivative
products and sell more powerful data.
The exchange operator is home to many resource-based issuers
and has had to cope with a sharp decline in commodity prices.
It also faces competition from the new Aequitas Neo
Exchange, which has forced TMX to match features such as a
secondary market for private companies and to lower fees.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and
Andre Grenon)