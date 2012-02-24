EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
TORONTO Feb 24 The group bidding for TMX Group, Canada's biggest stock exchange operator, said on Friday it has extended for a fifth time the deadline for shareholder acceptance of its C$3.8 billion ($3.8 billion) takeover plan.
Maple Group, a consortium of 13 financial institutions, extended the deadline to March 30.
Maple's takeover of TMX, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange and several other markets, would put the bulk of the country's equity trading, clearing and settlement services under one roof.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has