TORONTO, April 27 A consortium bidding for TMX
Group said on Friday it aims to extend its $3.8 billion
bid for Canada's biggest stock exchange operator beyond Monday's
deadline, but it could not yet assure that it would do so as it
works through regulatory hurdles that long delayed the deal.
Maple Group, comprised of 13 Canadian financial
institutions, said Canada's Competition Bureau and the Ontario
Securities Commission have informed it that they are
coordinating their reviews of the proposed takeover.
Shares of TMX rose about 6 percent to C$45.26 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange soon after Maple's statement.