* RBC is largely "supportive of the transaction"
* But concerned about trading, clearing fees
* Also urges review of market data fees
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, June 5 Royal Bank of Canada, the
country's biggest bank, wants regulators to tighten rules on
trading, clearing and settlement fees as part of any deal to
approve the Maple Group's proposed C$3.8 billion ($3.66 billion)
takeover of the Toronto Stock Exchange operator.
RBC, one of only two leading Canadian banks that is
not a Maple Group member, said it supports the deal to take over
TMX Group Inc largely in the form the consortium
negotiated with the Ontario Securities Commission. Even so, it
supports further scrutiny of pricing models proposed for fees
charged by the enlarged exchange operator.
Maple, which comprises most of Canada's biggest banks as
well as pension funds, Canada's largest insurer and other
financial groups, wants to combine TMX with bank-owned Alpha
Group, Canada's second-biggest stock trading venue.
It also wants to wrap in the Canadian Depository for
Securities Ltd, the clearing system for securities trades.
"Our key concern is that the Maple transaction will require
a significantly different approach to the regulation of fees and
fee models in Canada in order to compensate for the removal of
effective competition for trading venues and the transformation
of CDS into a profit-making venture," said Greg Mills, RBC's
global co-head of equity trading, in a signed submission to the
OSC dated June 4.
Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia,
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of
Canada are Maple members.
RBC is the only one of the Canada's big six banks that has
no ties to the Maple Group. Bank of Montreal is not
part of Maple because it is advising TMX Group on the
proposed deal.
In early May, the OSC published draft rules on how a
combined Maple-TMX Group entity would operate. At the time,
Maple said it could live with the draft orders, while Canada's
Competition Bureau has said the draft orders could, depending on
what they finally look like, substantially mitigate their
serious concerns
The OSC published 13 public letters on its website on
Tuesday.
RBC said in its submission that the OSC should specifically
review the existing fee model of the TSX, as well as market data
pricing schedules. In both cases, pending a detailed review of
the fee models, Maple should use Alpha Group's fee levels.
Alpha, now owned by some of the same Maple owners, was
launched in 2007 to cut trading fees, force upgrades in
technology and ramp up competition in Canadian trading. If the
deal goes through, Maple would be eliminating Alpha as its
competitor and thereby leaving the door open for a less
competitive environment.
RBS also said fee changes for the TSX should be subject to
public comment periods. As well, the OSC should ensure its
staffing is "commensurate with the new role that it will be
undertaking," the bank said.
"To provide comfort and certainty to the market, more
clarity is needed on how the commission will exercise its new
role as a fee regulator," Mills said.
Regulators in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec are also
reviewing the proposed deal, as well as the federal competition
authorities. Last week, Maple extended its offer to July 31 and
said it was confident it would complete the deal by that
deadline.