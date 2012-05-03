* Maple accepts draft OSC rules, likely paving way for C$3.8
bln deal
* Maple bid for TMX faced conflict of interest concerns
* Draft rules out for 30 days public comment
* TMX shares rise 2.1 pct; still below C$50 bid price
By Jennifer Kwan and Euan Rocha
TORONTO, May 3 Maple Group said on Thursday it
would accept a regulator's conditions on its C$3.8 billion
($3.84 billion) bid for TMX Group, likely paving the way
for the elusive takeover of the operator of the Toronto Stock
Exchange to go ahead.
The consortium of Canada's largest banks, insurers and
pension plans said that if the terms from the Ontario Securities
Commission survive a 30-day comment period, it would accept
them, allowing Maple to win control of the Toronto exchange in a
deal that will give it some 85 percent of Canadian stock trades.
"We believe that the orders published today set out a
balanced framework that ensures strong regulatory oversight and
accountability following the Maple transaction," TMX CEO Tom
Kloet said in a joint statement with Maple.
In a 164-page document, the OSC made clear it was concerned
about the transparency of the new exchange and was seeking
controls on governance, including restrictions on the make-up of
the board of directors and limits on ownership to ensure the new
stock exchange operator acts in the public interest.
"The Commission has thoroughly reviewed the regulatory
issues raised by Maple's proposal and developed measures
necessary to ensure that the public interest is protected," OSC
chair Howard Wetston said in a statement.
"Public consultation has been a fundamental part of our
review process and we will carefully consider the further input
we receive on these orders when making our final determination."
The Canadian Competition Bureau, an independent federal
law-enforcement agency, said the OSC's draft rules might
"substantially" mitigate its competition concerns on the Maple
bid and it would now seek industry reaction to the OSC terms.
Billionaire investor Stephen Jarislowsky said the market saw
the latest news as moving the deal closer to completion.
"I think that the thing is getting more momentum," said
Jarislowsky, who is chief executive of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd.
"I think everybody is now intent on doing something and is
feeling it has to be done in a relatively rapid time, and not
let it drag much longer."
TMX shares rose just over 2 percent to C$47.50, bringing
them closer to Maple's C$50 bid price than at any time since the
bid was launched last May.
MADE-IN-CANADA
Maple's banks, insurers and pension plans launched their
complicated bid almost a year ago to counter a friendly offer by
the London Stock Exchange for TMX.
Wrapping itself in the Maple Leaf flag whose name it
carried, Maple had argued that a made-in-Canada solution was in
the country's best interest in the face of the LSE bid.
A back-and-forth bidding war and heightened rhetoric about
nationalism eventually scuttled the LSE proposal, leaving Maple
as the sole bidder for Canada's largest stock exchange operator
-- but facing massive conflict-of-interest concerns.
The deal still needs formal approval from the Competition
Bureau as well as from the securities commissions in the
provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, which are set to
publish notices soon.
Quebec's Autorité des marchés financiers, which has already
said it intends to approve the deal, on Thursday issued a
separate notice and promised additional consultations about
Maple's desire to wrap the Canadian Depository for Securities
stock clearing system into the new entity.
The OSC's terms and conditions follow hearings held late last
year, and the regulator wants the new trading entity to issue
annual reports on how it respects the public interest.
The OSC also wants diverse board representation at the new
entity, and a commitment that no entity can own more than 10
percent of Maple voting shares without the regulator's prior
approval.
The draft regulations will be open for 30 days of public
comment.
Maple Group extended its offer for a seventh time earlier
this week pending regulatory approval.
As part of its proposal, Maple wants to fold under TMX's
wing Alpha Group, TMX's biggest domestic competitor in stock
trading, as well as CDS, which clears and settles all trades in
Canada.
But the fact that Alpha and TMX control some 85 percent of
all stock trades in Canada raised concerns that the deal would
give too much power to a single market and clearing operator
controlled by Canada's big financial institutions, including TD
Securities Inc and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec.
The OSC draft rules cover the operation of TMX and CDS, but
not Alpha. But the regulator said if Maple completes its
proposed takeover of Alpha, the regulation order for that
exchange would mirror the one for the TMX-CDS entity.