May 10 Canadian stock exchange operator TMX
Ltd's shares fell as much as 7.6 percent on Wednesday, a
day after it reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and
revenue.
Shares of the company, which owns the Toronto Stock
Exchange, touched a near one-month low of C$72.30.
Lower-than-expected revenue growth at TMX's capital
formation unit - which includes the TSX, the TSX Venture for
junior issuers and its private market - weighed on the company's
results, analysts said.
Total revenue rose 4.7 percent to C$186.1 million, missing
analysts' average estimate of C$191.9 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding items, the company posted a profit of C$1.11 per
share, well below the average analyst estimate of C$1.22 per
share.
Shares of the Toronto-based company were down 6.7 percent at
C$72.86 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
