Nov 30 The fate of a C$3.8 billion ($3.7
billion) proposal to take over TMX Group , operator of
the Toronto Stock Exchange, lies in the hands of Canada's
Competition Bureau.
Following are some facts about the federal watchdog:
* The Competition Bureau is an independent agency that
enforces the Competition Act.
* The bureau is headed by Commissioner Melanie Aitken, who
investigates complaints related to truth in advertising, abuse
of market power, cartels and mergers.
* The bureau must receive advance notice of any planned
mergers above set thresholds, which are adjusted annually.
* If the bureau believes that action is warranted on a
proposed acquisition, it can appeal to a tribunal made up of
federal judges and business experts.
* Bureau cases are often resolved with a negotiated consent
agreement.
* Once the bureau is notified of a deal, a 30-day waiting
period begins.
* The bureau can issue a Supplementary Information Request
during the waiting period if it has serious concerns and
requires additional information.
* A second 30-day waiting period begins once the bureau has
received all requested information.
* The bureau can negotiate extensions to these periods with
the parties involved.
* At any point in the process, the bureau can issue a "No
Action Letter" indicating that its concerns are not significant
enough to merit taking a case to the Competition Tribunal.