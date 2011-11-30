Nov 30 TMX Group (X.TO) said Canada Competition
Commissioner has "serious concerns" about the likely
competitive effects of Maple Group's C$3.8 billion (C$3.7
billion) proposed plan to buy the owner of the Toronto Stock
Exchange. [ID:nL4E7MU0LI]
Here are some key facts about the Competition Bureau and
its merger review process:
* The Competition Bureau is an independent agency that
enforces the Competition Act.
* The bureau is headed by Commissioner Melanie Aitken, who
investigates complaints related to truth in advertising, abuse
of market power, cartels and mergers.
* The bureau must be notified in advance of any planned
mergers above set thresholds that are adjusted annually.
* If the bureau believes action is warranted on a merger,
it can appeal to a tribunal made up of federal judges and
laypeople with business expertise.
* Bureau cases are often resolved with a negotiated consent
agreement.
* Tribunal rulings can be appealed to the Federal Court of
Appeal.
* Once the bureau is notified of a possible merger, there
is a 30-day waiting period during which the parties may not
close their deal.
* In that period, the bureau can issue a Supplementary
Information Request (SIR) if it has serious concerns and
requires additional information.
* Another 30-day waiting period begins once the bureau has
received all requested information.
* The bureau can negotiate extensions to these periods with
the parties involved.
* At any point in the process, the bureau can issue a "No
Action Letter" indicating that its concerns are not significant
enough to merit taking a case to the Competition
Tribunal.
