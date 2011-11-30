Nov 30 TMX Group (X.TO) said Canada Competition Commissioner has "serious concerns" about the likely competitive effects of Maple Group's C$3.8 billion (C$3.7 billion) proposed plan to buy the owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange. [ID:nL4E7MU0LI]

Here are some key facts about the Competition Bureau and its merger review process:

* The Competition Bureau is an independent agency that enforces the Competition Act.

* The bureau is headed by Commissioner Melanie Aitken, who investigates complaints related to truth in advertising, abuse of market power, cartels and mergers.

* The bureau must be notified in advance of any planned mergers above set thresholds that are adjusted annually.

* If the bureau believes action is warranted on a merger, it can appeal to a tribunal made up of federal judges and laypeople with business expertise.

* Bureau cases are often resolved with a negotiated consent agreement.

* Tribunal rulings can be appealed to the Federal Court of Appeal.

* Once the bureau is notified of a possible merger, there is a 30-day waiting period during which the parties may not close their deal.

* In that period, the bureau can issue a Supplementary Information Request (SIR) if it has serious concerns and requires additional information.

* Another 30-day waiting period begins once the bureau has received all requested information.

* The bureau can negotiate extensions to these periods with the parties involved.

* At any point in the process, the bureau can issue a "No Action Letter" indicating that its concerns are not significant enough to merit taking a case to the Competition Tribunal. (Compiled by Allison Martell and Jennifer Kwan; editing by Janet Guttsman) ($1=$1.03 Canadian)