MOSCOW May 21 - Russia's third-largest crude
producer TNK-BP on Monday said it appointed a new
director to its board and will continue searches for another
director to restore board quorum.
TNK-BP, where BP hold 50 percent, said the new
appointee was an oil and chemical industries veteran, former
Shell executive Evert Henkes, to the board of the
company as a BP-nominated independent director.
The company announced a search for new directors after
former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and mining industry
veteran James Leng quit the board of the company in December
amid a rift between shareholders.