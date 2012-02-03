MOSCOW Feb 3 Russia's third-largest oil producer TNK-BP plans to borrow up to $2 billion this year, its Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Muir told reporters on Friday.

The company, half-owned by BP, said earlier its total upstream investment programme stood at around $45 billion for the next 10 years.