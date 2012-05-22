* Russia No.3 oil producer proposes $6.6 bln dividend

* Company was rebuked by govt for generous dividend policy

MOSCOW May 22 TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest oil company, plans to hike its 2011 dividend by a larger-than-expected 12 percent to $6.6 billion, continuing its trend of hefty payouts.

The board of TNK-BP Holding, the traded entity of TNK-BP, recommended on Tuesday paying a dividend of 9.96 roubles ($0.32) per ordinary and per privileged share. That is on top of a first half dividend of 3.41 roubles per share.

TNK-BP Holding is 95-percent owned by Cyprus-registered Novy Investments, which is in turn controlled by TNK BP Ltd - a 50/50 joint venture between oil giant BP and Russia-linked consortium AAR.

TNK-BP Holding said the dividend would by used by Novy Investments for capital investments as well as unspecified transactions between group companies. The rest will go to minority shareholders, which own 5 percent of the stock.

"TNK-BP once again supported its status as the best dividend payer among Russian oils," said VTB Capital analysts, who had expected a final dividend of $0.24.

"This is strongly positive for the company and the sector overall."

Last month a senior Russian official questioned the company's dividend policy saying it was underinvesting in its pipeline infrastructure which resulted in oil spills in Siberia.

Under U.S. GAAP accounting standards, TNK-BP Holding's 2011 net profits rose by 41 percent to $9.21 billion.