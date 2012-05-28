MOSCOW May 28 Mikhail Fridman, a Soviet-born
billionaire who is a partner of BP in Russia's third
largest oil company TNK-BP, resigned as TNK-BP's chief
executive officer, the company said on Monday, without
explaining Fridman's decision.
TNK-BP said the company will be managed by a group of
executives who hold powers of attorney "related to their areas
of responsibility" after Fridman's resignation takes effect in
30 days.
Russia's third-largest crude producer also noted that German
Khan and Viktor Vekselberg, two other members of the
Alfa-Access-Renova consortium which shares control of TNK-BP
50-50 with the British major, retain executive posts.