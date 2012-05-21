* TNK-BP still looking for director to make board quorum

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, May 21 TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest crude oil producer, on Monday postponed a decision on a dividend payout, in a sign of a broadening rift between shareholders BP and a quartet of Russia-connected tycoons.

TNK-BP is still looking to replace an independent board director and was unable to decide on the dividend because the board does not have a quorum, the company said.

The board has been below full strength since December when the two directors quit as shareholders locked horns in international arbitration over BP's attempt to secure a partnership with Russia's top crude producer Rosneft in 2011.

Earlier on Monday, TNK-BP said it appointed a new director to the board of TNK-BP Limited, the main holding company of TNK-BP Group, but will continue its search for another director to restore the board quorum.

TNK-BP, said the new appointee was former Shell executive Evert Henkes, in the capacity of a BP-nominated independent director.

BP and the Russia-linked Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR) consortium hold 50 percent each of TNK-BP. Both parties each nominate one of the three independent directors, with the third having no affiliation to either side.

TNK-BP accounts for 29 percent of BP's total production and 27 percent of its reserves. Dividends from jointly controlled companies make up about 14 percent of BP's profit.

BP and the four Russia-connected tycoons in the AAR consortium have been at odds for much of their almost nine year partnership in TNK-BP, but they are united in their support for regular hefty dividend payouts which also make stock in TNK-BP's operating unit an attractive portfolio investment.

TNK-BP's dividends came under scrutiny last month when Russian government officials raised questions about the company's generous payout policy.

It is expected that TNK-BP Holding, the traded entity of the oil company, will announce a dividend payout for 2011 later this week.

Shares of TNK-BP fell 2.3 percent to 79.10 roubles by 1435 GMT, underperforming the broader Russian market.

SEARCH FOR DIRECTORS

The company announced a search for new directors after former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and mining industry veteran James Leng quit the board of TNK-BP Limited in December.

The board comprises four representatives from BP, four from the local shareholders and the three independents.

While the head of Russia's industry lobby Alexander Shokhin continues to serve on TNK-BP's board as an independent director, nominated by AAR, TNK-BP is yet to secure a replacement for Schroeder.

A source in TNK-BP says the company has yet to find a figure of "Schroeder scale, who would have been an arbiter in dealings with the shareholders".