* TNK-BP still looking for director to make board quorum
* Board shake-up came amid shareholder conflict
* TNK-BP Holding dividend announcement expected
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, May 21 TNK-BP, Russia's
third-largest crude oil producer, on Monday postponed a decision
on a dividend payout, in a sign of a broadening rift between
shareholders BP and a quartet of Russia-connected
tycoons.
TNK-BP is still looking to replace an independent board
director and was unable to decide on the dividend because the
board does not have a quorum, the company said.
The board has been below full strength since December when
the two directors quit as shareholders locked horns in
international arbitration over BP's attempt to secure a
partnership with Russia's top crude producer Rosneft
in 2011.
Earlier on Monday, TNK-BP said it appointed a new director
to the board of TNK-BP Limited, the main holding company of
TNK-BP Group, but will continue its search for another director
to restore the board quorum.
TNK-BP, said the new appointee was former Shell
executive Evert Henkes, in the capacity of a BP-nominated
independent director.
BP and the Russia-linked Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR) consortium
hold 50 percent each of TNK-BP. Both parties each nominate one
of the three independent directors, with the third having no
affiliation to either side.
TNK-BP accounts for 29 percent of BP's total production and
27 percent of its reserves. Dividends from jointly controlled
companies make up about 14 percent of BP's profit.
BP and the four Russia-connected tycoons in the AAR
consortium have been at odds for much of their almost nine year
partnership in TNK-BP, but they are united in their support for
regular hefty dividend payouts which also make stock in TNK-BP's
operating unit an attractive portfolio investment.
TNK-BP's dividends came under scrutiny last month when
Russian government officials raised questions about the
company's generous payout policy.
It is expected that TNK-BP Holding, the traded entity of the
oil company, will announce a dividend payout for 2011 later this
week.
Shares of TNK-BP fell 2.3 percent to 79.10 roubles by 1435
GMT, underperforming the broader Russian market.
SEARCH FOR DIRECTORS
The company announced a search for new directors after
former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and mining industry
veteran James Leng quit the board of TNK-BP Limited in December.
The board comprises four representatives from BP, four from
the local shareholders and the three independents.
While the head of Russia's industry lobby Alexander Shokhin
continues to serve on TNK-BP's board as an independent director,
nominated by AAR, TNK-BP is yet to secure a replacement for
Schroeder.
A source in TNK-BP says the company has yet to find a figure
of "Schroeder scale, who would have been an arbiter in dealings
with the shareholders".