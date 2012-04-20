By Vladimir Soldatkin
| MOSCOW, April 20
MOSCOW, April 20 TNK-BP, Russia's
third-largest crude oil producer, said it was aware of the the
urgency of environmental issues, such as the need for pipeline
maintenance, following a barrage of criticism from the
government over oil spills in Siberia.
"Since the company was established in September 2003,
environmental protection has been and remains a priority in
TNK-BP's business activities," the company said on Friday.
"During that time the company has invested $2.1 billion in
environmental programmes, including $285 million at Samotlor
over the past three years."
Earlier this week, government officials attacked the
company, half-owned by British oil group BP, threatening
it with damages over spills in Western Siberia, including the
huge Samotlor field, raising questions about TNK-BP's generous
dividends.
TNK-BP accounts for 29 percent of BP's total production and
27 percent of its reserves. Dividends from jointly controlled
companies make up about 14 percent of BP's profit.
TNK-BP shares were down 2.1 percent at 1040 GMT.
The criticism was a reminder of similar campaigns waged by
the government against overseas enterprises, which led to
foreign owners ceding stakes in hydrocarbon ventures in Russia,
as was the case with Shell which was forced to cut its
stake in the Sakhalin-2 project in 2006.
LAWSUIT THREATS
On Thursday, natural resources and ecology minister Yuri
Trutnev, who flew over TNK-BP's Samotlor field with an
inspection, told a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin that he ordered a regulator to file a lawsuit
against TNK-BP over the oil spills.
Energy minister Sergei Shmatko sided with his colleague by
saying the company's dividend payout was too generous, hinting
at the possibility of diverting cash previously slated for
dividends for pipeline maintenance.
TNK-BP said on Friday: "Even though the frequency of
incidents is being steadily reduced, these figures demonstrate
the urgency of environmental issues in the company's work".
Troika Dialog analysts said: "Shmatko's reference to
dividends seems to have shocked some investors yesterday. The
key fear is that the company would be forced to change its
generous payouts and, worse, invest in projects with low
returns. TNK-BP's high dividend is simply a product of efficient
investments and a refusal to make major acquisitions."
TNK-BP has been poised to pay a record-high dividend on 2011
results with the year-to-date payout to TNK-BP shareholders at
$7.5 billion.
Analysts expected the company to announce remaining
dividends for 2011 within a month.
Uralsib analysts estimate the possible additional expenses
connected to the oil spillage could lower last year's dividend
yield to 7.5 percent from an earlier implied 9.3 percent.