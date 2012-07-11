* TNK-BP bought stake for 230 mln euros in 2008
* TNK-BP wants to sell out within 3 years
MOSCOW, July 11 Russia's third-largest crude
producer TNK-BP, half owned by British oil major BP
, is looking to sell a blocking stake in a Siberian power
plant within three years, a TNK-BP executive said on Wednesday.
TNK-BP bought the 25 percent stake in Nizhnevartovsk power
plant from electricity firm OGK-1 for 230 million
euros ($281.88 million)in 2008.
Mikhail Slobodin, TNK-BP's executive for gas and power, said
the company does not regard its participation in the project as
viable and if looking to sell its stake.
"We are ready to consider a possibility of exiting this
project," Slobodin said.
Under the current agreement, Nizhnevartovsk consumes over 3
billion cubic metres of TNK-BP's gas per year, while the company
receives electricity from the plant in turn.
"A long-term contract was signed... Our further presence at
the Nizhnevartovsk plant is deprived of any meaning for us,"
Slobodin said adding that TNK-BP has notified the state power
holding company InterRAO, which owns OGK-1, about its
intention to sell.
TNK-BP is looking into ways to increase its own power
generation base partly to limit the single largest cost on its
books as state electricity tariffs rise.
The government increased electricity tariffs by around 127
percent between 2007 and 2011 - more than any other tariff,
including transportation - to raise funds to modernise its
creaking power grid and boost state coffers.