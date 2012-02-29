MOSCOW Feb 29 TNK-BP International , the main unit of the Russian-British oil company, said on Wednesday its net income rose 54 percent to $8.981 billion last year on the back of strong production growth and high oil prices.

Revenues of the company, which is half owned by BP, were up to $60.2 billion from $44.646 billion in 2010, with EBITDA rising almost 41 percent to $14.601 billion in 2011.

TNK-BP said in a statement that the increase in revenues were driven by "a higher Urals price and production growth partly offset by changes in mix, i.e. redirection of crude volumes from export to the domestic and CIS market to take advantage of higher margins."

TNK-BP said in the presentation it raised $500 million in loans from a number of international banks in the fourth quarter of 2011. Its net debt were up to $6.735 billion last year from $4.677 billion seen in 2010. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Melissa Akin)