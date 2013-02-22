(Updates with detail, background, comment from parties
involved)
By Andrew Callus
LONDON Feb 22 Rosneft plans to take
control of rival Russian oil company TNK-BP by April
1, completing one of the sector's biggest takeovers three months
early, an industry source with knowledge of the deal said.
State-owned Rosneft is buying the business for $55 billion
from its 50-50 owners, the private Russian consortium AAR and
British oil company BP, in two separate deals.
Rosneft has drawn up a timetable that foresees approval on
March 7 from European antitrust regulators, the source said on
Friday. The pair of transactions would increase Rosneft's
domination of Russia's oil industry and make it a bigger
producer than world No.1 Exxon Mobil.
The source did not know whether such approval from the
European Commission would be forthcoming, adding the timetable
envisaged completion of the purchase of BP's half of the
business 10 days later on March 17, and closure of the deal to
buy the rest from AAR 10 days after that on March 27.
"That has been the position on completion for about a
week-and-a-half now," said the source.
A separate, Moscow-based industry source said earlier this
month: "Everything is on track. We are going to close some time
in April, if not earlier".
Early closure would bring TNK-BP out of the management limbo
it has been in since October when the deals were announced, and
allow Rosneft to reassure customers and employees about
contracts and start working through cost savings.
It would put $12.3 billion cash into BP's coffers as it goes
to trial in the United States over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil
spill, and allow the British company's management to close a
fraught chapter in its history of Russian investments and start
a new one as a 19.75 percent shareholder in Rosneft.
The AAR part of the deal will share a $28 billion cash pot
between Mikhail Fridman, German Khan, Viktor Vekselberg and Len
Blavatnik, Soviet-born men who emerged as tycoons after the
Russian privatisations of the 1990s.
Rosneft, BP and AAR have repeatedly said they hoped to close
the deal during the first half of the year, and indications from
industry sources in recent months pointed to May or June as
likely dates.
A Rosneft spokeswoman would not comment on any timetable but
said: "Work is ongoing and we will inform the market in due
course." A BP spokesman reiterated the first-half deadline and
would not comment further. AAR also declined to comment.
Rosneft's slated March 7 approval date fits with the
European Commission's published timetable, which received
official notification of the deals from Rosneft on Feb. 1, and
has set itself a provisional deadline of March 8 to decide
whether to investigate or clear them. A commission spokesman on
competition policy was not available to comment.
