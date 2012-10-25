MOSCOW Oct 25 Russia's third-largest crude
producer TNK-BP, in the process of being bought in a
$55 billion takeover by Rosneft, said on Thursday it
signed a contract with Schlumberger to develop 'tight
oil' reserves in Siberia.
'Tight oil', hidden inside hard-to-break layers of rock, is
seen as the next source of crude oil production, which is
declining at West Siberia's depleted fields, the hinterland of
the Russian oil industry.
TNK-BP said it secured the deal with Schlumberger, the
world's largest oilfield services company, to jointly implement
a pilot project to develop hard-to-recover hydrocarbon reserves
in the Severo-Khokhryakovskoe field in the West Siberia.
"Under the terms of the contract, Schlumberger
will coordinate all operations and provide the entire range of
oilfield services within the framework of the project, apart
from directional drilling," TNK-BP said in a statement.