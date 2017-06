MOSCOW Nov 22 Russia's TNK-BP will load 140,000 tonnes of Urals crude blend URL-E extra in November from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, traders said on Tuesday.

They said that oil tanker Pserimos arrived at Novorosiisk on Monday and it is expected to be loaded on Nov. 25-26. The buyer of the cargo has not been disclosed.

Novorossiisk had been scheduled to handle 3.01 million tonnes of Urals in November with volume rising to 3.7 million tonnes during the final month of the year. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; wrtiting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by John Bowker)