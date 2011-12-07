* Expects oil output increase by 10,000 bpd to 120,000 bpd

MOSCOW Dec 7 PetroMonagas, a joint venture between TNK-BP and Venezuelan state company PDVSA, expects to boost oil output by around 9 percent to 120,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2012, TNK-BP said on Wednesday.

Russia's third-largest oil producer TNK-BP, half-owned by BP, controls 16.7 percent in PetroMonagas, an integrated project that includes production of high viscosity heavy oil and its processing into lighter synthetic crude oil for export.

TNK-BP said the current drilling program provides for construction of 54 new wells and employment of 7 drilling rigs in Venezuela.

TNK-BP, which accounts for around a quarter of BP's annual production, acquired the company from the British major in 2010 when BP embarked on assets sale programme to compensate for char. The Russian company has also bought upstream assets from BP in Vietnam and entered Brazilian market by buying into Amazon deposits.

Earlier this week TNK-BP said it put up a bid for ConocoPhillips assets in Vietnam.