LONDON, June 21 Mikhail Fridman, the Russian
billionaire, has been meeting institutional investors in London
to canvas support for his plan to buy half of BP's stake
in TNK-BP, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
People familiar with the matter are cited as saying Fridman
has proposed two scenarios for changing TNK-BP's ownership
structure.
One option involves AAR selling its stake in the TNK-BP to
BP for cash and shares, in a deal that would leave the oligarchs
with significant shareholdings in BP.
The second option, cited in the FT, would see AAR buying
half of BP's stake in TNK-BP.
Fridman, who stepped down as chief executive of TNK-BP in
May, heads AAR, the group of billionaires that own half of
TNK-BP, the British oil giant's Russian venture.
BP has previously said it does not want to be a minority
shareholder in TNK-BP.
BP and TNK-BP could not be reached for immediate comment.