MOSCOW Nov 14 One of BP's partners in oil company TNK-BP, German Khan, believes Russia's No.3 oil producer is worth $65 billion, close to the valuation offered to Khan and his partners in a buyout attempt by BP and Rosneft.

"While the BP-Rosneft deal was being discussed, on possible changes to the makeup of TNK-BP's shareholders, we put fair value for the whole company at $65 billion," Khan told the Vedomosti newspaper in an interview published on Monday.

"I think that is what it should be worth today."

But he suggested he and his partners were not keen to sell.

"We are not planning to retire," he said.

Khan is a partner of Mikhail Fridman in the Alfa Group, a Moscow-based industrial consortium with Viktor Vekselberg's Renova and Len Blavatkin's Access Industries.

As the Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR) consortium, they collectively share control of TNK-BP 50-50 with the British major.

BP and Rosneft failed to close a $30.8 billion deal to buy out AAR and proceed with their Arctic drilling and share swap agreements, which Khan and his fellow shareholders in TNK-BP said was in violation of their agreements with BP.

Khan and Fridman retain executive posts at TNK-BP. Fridman will remain chief executive until 2013 under a recent agreement with BP and Khan is an executive vice president, dealing with government relations and human resources.

Their businesses emerged from the free-for-all of the Russian economy in the 1990s and were consolidated into major players in world industry just over a decade ago.

Media reports on Wikileaks documents detailing Khan's lifestyle included assertions that he came to dinner armed with a pistol and told a colleague the "Godfather" was his favourite film.

"Let's not go there, I've already answered that question 250 times," Khan told Vedomosti, whose reporter asked him when he stopped carrying the pistol. "I'm always being asked about that pistol. Everyone has their childhood dreams..."

He confirmed to Vedomosti that he had seen the "Godfather."

"It's a very instructive film," he said.

