* Top trader at BP Russia joint venture to leave company
* Says decision to leave was made for personal reasons
* Denies report he will join state oil company Rosneft
By Douglas Busvine and Melissa Akin
MOSCOW, Aug 23 The chief oil trader at TNK-BP
said he would leave the Anglo-Russian oil venture,
which faces an uncertain future as its owners seek to dissolve
their fraught but highly lucrative partnership.
Jonathan Kollek, a veteran of trading house Marc Rich who is
widely credited with building the most sophisticated in-house
oil trading setup in Russia during his decade at TNK-BP, said on
Thursday he would be taking a career break.
He denied a newspaper report that he would join state oil
major Rosneft, which has entered talks to buy
international energy company BP Plc's one-half stake in
Russia's No.3 oil company and has hired a number of executives
from both TNK-BP and BP recently.
"I am leaving TNK-BP after 10 years for completely personal
reasons," Kollek, vice-president for sales, trading and
logistics, told Reuters.
"I am not negotiating with any other company to join them. I
have not been in negotiations with any other company to join
them. I am taking a break for personal reasons."
Kollek will be replaced by Yelena Lobodina, who has held
senior trading positions at both TNK-BP and BP. He will stay on
through September to ensure a smooth transition and would, if
needed, serve as a consultant.
Kollek, nephew of the late mayor of Jerusalem, Teddy Kollek,
introduced long-term tenders to sell crude oil and products
while at TNK-BP, boosting its export operations, and brought in
international traders from major houses as well as co-owner BP.
But Kollek's proposal to establish a trading hub in Geneva
was blocked last year, triggering speculation over his future at
TNK-BP, a 50-50 venture between BP and four Soviet-born tycoons
led by banking-to-retail billionaire Mikhail Fridman.
CHANGE AFOOT
Since BP bought a one-half stake in TNK-BP in 2003 for $7
billion, the co-owners have clashed repeatedly over strategy,
leading BP in June to put up for sale its stake - now valued at
around $25 billion.
The AAR consortium representing the four businessmen has
entered purchase talks with BP and has expressed interest in
buying half of the British-based group's stake - or 25 percent -
of TNK-BP.
Rosneft, now headed by powerful former deputy prime minister
Igor Sechin, has also started talks to buy BP's entire stake.
Under the TNK-BP shareholders' agreement it cannot strike any
deal before mid-October.
Kollek, regarded as close to TNK-BP executive director and
shareholder German Khan, denied that the shareholder dispute had
played any part in his decision to step down.
"It's the best company on the planet to work for and I'm
proud to have worked there, but after being in the same position
for 10 years it's time for the individual and for the company to
make a change," he said by telephone from London.
Industry sources did not rule out, however, that Kollek may
eventually join Rosneft - following a path already taken by
TNK-BP's former head of downstream operations, Didier Casimiro,
and several former BP executives.
A Rosneft spokesman said he had no information on a
potential role for Kollek at Rosneft.
"Given that Rosneft is looking at TNK-BP, and Kollek knows
TNK-BP inside out, Kollek would be a good acquisition (for
Rosneft)," an oil trade source said.
One TNK-BP staffer to move to Rosneft was Yelena Alexeyeva,
described as an associate of Kollek's who was responsible for
sales of heavy oil products and also worked with Casimiro at
TNK-BP's commercial division and its Ukraine unit.
"After Alexeyeva moved to Rosneft, one could assume that
Kollek would follow. They have worked together their whole
lives," the trade source said.
Traders say that Sechin has ordered a purge of the trading
department and Casimiro has launched a revamp of oil and product
sales by Rosneft, a company that has faced market criticism for
over-investing and not focusing enough on operational
efficiency.