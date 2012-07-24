MOSCOW, July 24 Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP
accused its co-owner BP of failing to support a
key gas project on Tuesday in a further sign of an impasse
between TNK-BP's Russian and British shareholders.
Full-field development of the Rospan gas project is being
hindered by lack of support from BP representatives, TNK-BP said
in a statement.
The statement said that directors appointed by Alfa Access
Renova (AAR), the group representing four Russian tycoons that
own half of TNK-BP, supported management's proposal for the
first stage of full-field development.
However, the proposal did not receive support from
BP-appointed directors, TNK-BP said.
The statement came on the same day that Russia's state oil
company Rosneft announced that it was opening talks
with BP over the possible acquisition of BP's 50 percent stake
in TNK-BP.
In June, BP said that it was looking at selling its stake,
amid tensions between the Russian and British shareholders that
have left TNK-BP's board without a quorum.
TNK-BP said that the Rospan project is the key one in its
gas business development strategy. Gas production at Rospan,
which develops deep gas reserves of the Valangin and Achimov
formations in the Novo-Urengoiskoe and Vostochno-Urengoiskoe
license blocks, is seen at 3.4 bcm this year.
TNK-BP also said that the full-field development of these
licence areas would allow the company to increase gas production
at Rospan to 16.2 bln cubic meters per year by 2020, which
represents a two-fold increase in TNK-BP's gas output.