BLANTYRE Nov 19 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM)
, the country's second-largest mobile telecoms operator,
said on Wednesday it planned to acquire leading Internet service
provider Burco to diversify its business.
TNM, whose main rival is the local unit of India's Bharti
Airtel, said in a statement it had submitted
applications to the country's communications and competition
regulators, and to the stock exchange.
"TNM believes this acquisition will enable us to establish
and deliver a broad range of telecommunications services to our
business customers, as well as providing enhanced services to
Burco's existing customers," it said.
The operator plans to use part of its $25 million
infrastructure expansion budget for the acquisition, it said.
TNM, majority owned by Malawian conglomerate Press
Corporation, has more than 2.5 million subscribers in
the African country of 16 million people.
It posted a 48 percent jump in revenue to 17.5 billion
kwacha ($37 million) in the first six months of this year, while
its shares have risen 90 percent so far in 2014.
(1 US dollar = 475.7000 Malawi kwacha)
(Reporting by Frank Phiri; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura and
Michael Urquhart)