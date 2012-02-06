* TNT recommends two new supervisory board appointments
* TNT rejects Jana Partner's board proposals
* TNT's nominations are "more of the same" -PostNL source
* Jana to propose two board nominations at April AGM
By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, Feb 6 - A dispute between TNT Express
and a key investor intensified on Monday when
U.S.-based Jana Partners rejected TNT's new board nominees and
said it would propose its own candidates at the annual
shareholder meeting in April.
Jana called for an overhaul of the TNT Express supervisory
board in December, including replacing the chair, to try to
force the Amsterdam-listed logistics company to improve
operational performance while at the same time explore an sale.
Jana, which together with Canada's Alberta Investment
Management Corporation (AIMCO) has a combined stake in TNT
Express of just over 5 percent, told Reuters earlier this year
the current TNT management was destroying shareholder value and
needed to be replaced.
"It is continued poor operating performance and
deterioration of value that threatens TNT Express and all of its
stakeholders, and we believe the current Board is in no position
to refuse the help of the highly-qualified individuals we have
proposed in addressing these issues," Barry Rosenstein, Managing
Partner at Jana Partners in New York said in a letter sent to
TNT's Chair Antony Burgmans on Monday, and seen by Reuters.
TNT has come under intense scrutiny over weak financial
results, operational problems and declining revenues across all
of its markets as the global economic slowdown led more
customers to snub air transport in favour of cheaper shipping.
Listed in May after it split from delivery firm PostNL,
shares of TNT Express have fallen from a high of 10.20 euros on
May 10 to a low of 4.46 euros on Oct. 6.
NEW NOMINEES
Jana had proposed three new board members, although on
Monday said it would settle for two. Jana previously said it was
prepared to rally other investors and would take its concerns to
the firm's annual general meeting in April.
TNT earlier on Monday proposed Dutchmen Marcel Smits, chief
executive of Sara Lee, and Sjoerd van Keulen, director
of the Holland Financial Centre, a financial sector
foundation.
Jana rejected the nominees, saying they did not have
"relevant transportation experience". Instead, it nominated Alan
Jones, a former TNT executive, to replace chairman Burgmans, and
David Siegel, a former US Airways executive and restructuring
expert.
Some other investors agree with the need to shake up the
board, including Dutch mail delivery firm PostNL -
which is TNT's biggest shareholder with a 29.9 percent stake -
according to a source familiar with PostNL's thinking.
"TNT's board has missed an opportunity to enter into a
genuine dialogue with its shareholders and the board proposals
represent more of the same, or the Dutch old boys' network,"
said the source close to PostNL on Monday.
PostNL declined to comment. PostNL, which is also struggling
to compete with low-cost rivals and a steady fall in mail
volumes as more people use electronic communications such as
email, has had to write down more than 700 million euros in the
last two quarters due to the decreasing value of its TNT stake.
Investor Mackenzie Cundill, which owns 4.7 percent of TNT,
also criticised TNT's board proposals.
"The steps taken by the TNT Express board today are both
cynical and repulsive," David Tiley, investment manager, told
Reuters. "The suggestion to add more international,
industry-specific experience to the Supervisory Board was boldly
rejected by the incumbent board. It's a black eye for corporate
governance and for chairman Burgmans."
TNT said it had rejected the nominations made by Jana and
that candidates did not meet the requirements of independence as
laid down in the company's legal and governance rules.
"Jana put forward three potential candiates...that have
already received compensation by Jana and they expect additional
compensation by Jana once they are on the supervisory board,"
TNT Express spokesman Ernst Moeskis told Reuters on Monday.
Moeskis said the payments violated the legal and governance
rules of the supervisory board.
Jana said there were no prohibitions against such
compensation in either the Dutch corporate governance code or
TNT's articles, but if Jones and Seigel were appointed they
would nevertheless return the $20,000 paid to them by Jana.
Jana also said in its letter to TNT that it had not promised
the nominees any extra compensation for meeting targets once on
the board, nor does it intend to do so in the future.