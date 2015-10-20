(Recasts with FedEx and TNT confirmation, adds details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Oct 20 EU antitrust regulators have no
objections to FedEx's 4.4 billion euro ($5 billion)
acquisition of Dutch peer TNT Express, the companies
said on Tuesday, confirming what two people familiar with the
matter previously told Reuters.
With a European market share of 17 percent, the combined
company would be Europe's second-biggest delivery services
business, behind Deutsche Post's DHL but ahead of UPS
. The deal would also strengthen FedEx's position as the
world's No.3 player.
TNT shares jumped 10 percent to 7.55 euros, the biggest
gainers in the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods and Services
index, after Reuters cited sources saying unconditional
EU approval was imminent.
It was the biggest rise in the stock since April, when the
takeover was announced. Shares in PostNL, which owns
just under 15 pct of TNT Express according to Thomson Reuters
data, rose 8.3 percent.
"FedEx and TNT have been informed by the European Commission
that no statement of objections will be issued," the companies
said in a joint statement. "FedEx and TNT continue to expect
that the offer will close in the first half of ... 2016."
Prospects for a reduction in the number of European players
from four to three had triggered a full-scale investigation by
the European Commission on July 31, because of concern that the
deal could reduce competition and result in higher prices.
The EU antitrust enforcer subsequently made a price analysis
to help it decide whether to send a so-called statement of
objections or charge sheet listing problematic issues to FedEx.
Such moves usually ratchet up the pressure on companies to
offer concessions unless they can convince regulators otherwise.
A decision not to send a charge sheet usually means regulators
do not see serious competition issues.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined comment. The
EU executive is scheduled to announce its decision by Jan. 13.
UPS had sought to buy TNT in 2012, but the bid was scuppered
by the Commission because the combined company would have
controlled more than 30 percent of the European market. UPS has
challenged the Commission's decision and has been lobbying
against the proposed FedEx deal.
($1 = 0.8787 euros)
(Additional reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; Editing by
David Goodman and David Holmes)