By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 24 Tennessee-based Fedex Corp
and Dutch counterpart TNT Express have won
U.S. antitrust permission to merge, according to a listing of
approved deals the Federal Trade Commission issued on Tuesday.
The European Union has yet to sign off on the proposed
transaction, although the companies have said they received
assurances that EU antitrust regulators would allow it to go
forward.
The companies announced in April that Fedex would buy TNT
for 4.4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in order to better compete
in Europe. The deal should catapult FedEx to second place in
Europe behind Deutsche Post's DHL.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)