April 6 Package delivery company FedEx Corp
is in talks to buy Dutch logistics company TNT Express
to expand package deliveries in Europe, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
A deal may be announced this week. The talks are continuing
and it is possible that a deal may not be reached, Bloomberg
said, citing the people. (bloom.bg/1xZBNhw)
Addition of TNT will bolster the European air and ground
network for FedEx, Bloomberg added.
FedEx and TNT Express could not be immediately reached for
comment outside regular business hours.
